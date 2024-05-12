iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,260,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,437,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 505,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the third quarter worth $302,000.

EWN stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

