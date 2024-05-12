iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises about 9.8% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 214,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,949,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 117,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,823 shares in the last quarter.

IWL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,094. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $97.90 and a 52-week high of $127.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

