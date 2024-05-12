iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY opened at $195.92 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.53 and a one year high of $197.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.95.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

