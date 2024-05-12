iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$31.87 and last traded at C$31.79. 14,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 15,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.77.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.67.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.