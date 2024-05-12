J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $271.14

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.14 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 278.40 ($3.50). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 276 ($3.47), with a volume of 6,187,360 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.77) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.67 ($3.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 271.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 9.20 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.90. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21,666.67%.

In related news, insider Simon Roberts sold 189,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.30), for a total transaction of £498,774.24 ($626,600.80). 5.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

