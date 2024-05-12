Jabil Inc. (JBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jabil to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Analysts forecast that Jabil will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

