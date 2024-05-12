Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

JKHY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $169.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.47%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 67,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 943.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,688,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,441,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.