James Andrew Paterson Buys 3,000 Shares of Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Stock

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director James Andrew Paterson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,700.00.

Decisive Dividend Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of CVE:DE opened at C$7.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.07. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.01 and a 52-week high of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). Decisive Dividend had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of C$35.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.5597098 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Decisive Dividend

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.