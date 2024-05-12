Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.14.

NASDAQ JAMF traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.51. 477,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,292. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jamf news, insider Beth Tschida sold 7,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $137,500.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,509.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,323 shares of company stock worth $4,393,336. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jamf by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,952,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Jamf by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 49,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,252 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,058,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,344,000 after buying an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

