Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance
JPXGY stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Japan Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
