Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Japan Exchange Group Stock Performance

JPXGY stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Japan Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

