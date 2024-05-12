JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
JCDecaux Price Performance
Shares of JCDecaux stock remained flat at $19.50 during trading on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.
JCDecaux Company Profile
