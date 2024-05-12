Jefferies Financial Group Cuts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $44.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

