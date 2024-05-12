Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.41 Per Share

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.4103 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.85.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 2.2 %

JRONY stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.14. 22,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.64. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

