JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $40.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s previous close.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

JFrog Stock Down 18.7 %

FROG opened at $33.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,929,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,303,975.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $7,090,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 243.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $35,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 679,007 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 1,116,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 677,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $22,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

