JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. Analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at $224,978,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,929,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,303,975.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,355 shares of company stock worth $22,340,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of JFrog by 28.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 11,438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 597,098 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 1,116,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 677,259 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

