JMP Securities Boosts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $30.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.42.

HOOD traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,466,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,342,518. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $4,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $4,482,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $222,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 854,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,244,560.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,413,026 shares of company stock worth $38,927,267. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

