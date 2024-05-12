JMP Securities Trims Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price to $30.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

PYCR stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. Research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,068,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,045,000 after purchasing an additional 215,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

