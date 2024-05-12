John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, TNF LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $64.07 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.56 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $864.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.66.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.