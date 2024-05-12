John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.42

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and traded as high as $20.48. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 52,187 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

