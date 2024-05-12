John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.42

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and traded as high as $20.48. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 52,187 shares trading hands.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.