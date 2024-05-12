Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC cut its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,525 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for approximately 1.4% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,000 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,904,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,214,857. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

