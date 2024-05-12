Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC Makes New Investment in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Brookdale Senior Living accounts for about 0.3% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,287,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 513,327 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,565 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3,897.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 477,169 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Brookdale Senior Living stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,398,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,719. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

