Juan Miguel Mendoza Acquires 2,500 Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $25,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,522.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Miguel Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 7,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $74,550.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 16,079 shares of Herbalife stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60.

Herbalife Price Performance

HLF opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.70%. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Herbalife by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.



