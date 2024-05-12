K92 Mining (KNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect K92 Mining to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. K92 Mining had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of C$102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.22 million.

KNT stock opened at C$8.02 on Friday. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.64 and a twelve month high of C$8.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.35.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

