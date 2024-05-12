Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Announces Earnings Results

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Karat Packaging updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Karat Packaging Stock Down 7.7 %
Karat Packaging stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.49. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $533.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.06.
Karat Packaging Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
