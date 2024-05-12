Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Announces Earnings Results

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Karat Packaging updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Karat Packaging Stock Down 7.7 %

Karat Packaging stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.49. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $533.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Karat Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRT

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.