Kava (KAVA) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $699.35 million and $6.99 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00055136 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00019427 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,257 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.