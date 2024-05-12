Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, an increase of 367.4% from the April 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 819,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kazia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Kazia Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 154,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,452. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kazia Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,475,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 15.15% of Kazia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.89% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma/advanced solid tumors, atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor, brain metastases, triple negative breast cancer, and primary central nervous system lymphoma.

