Kellanova (NYSE:K) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Kellanova in a report released on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kellanova’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kellanova’s FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

K has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $71.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. Kellanova’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kellanova by 1.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,764,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $4,739,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,764,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,489,562.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $53,047,474 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

