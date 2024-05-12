Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 56,818.8% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 100,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Bancreek Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 219,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 64,743 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 505,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $20.54 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.