Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

KROS has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of KROS traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.27. 379,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,448. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113,563 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,271,000 after acquiring an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after acquiring an additional 226,674 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,367,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 407,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

