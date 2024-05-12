Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

