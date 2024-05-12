KeyCorp Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) to Sector Weight

KeyCorp lowered shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoubleVerify’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DV. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. DoubleVerify’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,431 shares of company stock worth $3,070,904 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 813.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,017,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,477,000. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoubleVerify by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after buying an additional 1,082,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

