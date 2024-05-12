KeyCorp Trims indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Target Price to $9.00

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

INDI stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,323 shares of company stock worth $1,081,244 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 66.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.