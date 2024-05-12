KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 2.18% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF

The KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (KVLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3D\u002FL Value Line Dynamic Core Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap stocks with high dividend yields and rated highly on a safety and timeliness ranking system.

