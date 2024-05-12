Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Decreased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.08. 8,141,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,508,078. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

