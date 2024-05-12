Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys 6,024 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up 1.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $100.05. 1,420,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,577. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $100.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.29. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

