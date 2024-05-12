Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Buys Shares of 20,000 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $478.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.54 and its 200 day moving average is $445.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.83 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

