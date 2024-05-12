Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 1.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Humana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Stock Up 0.3 %

HUM stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.59. 1,340,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.