Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,856,000 after purchasing an additional 232,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,588,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,464 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

GLW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.17. 2,891,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,515. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

