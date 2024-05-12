Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Purchases 4,639 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for about 1.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.88.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,458,139 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.76. 2,128,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,094. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.73 and its 200-day moving average is $181.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $217.77. The firm has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

