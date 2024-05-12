Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Purchases 8,307 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 1.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 732,044 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $77,179,000 after acquiring an additional 167,529 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC raised their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Up 0.0 %

ORCL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,122,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,949,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $96.33 and a 12 month high of $132.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71. The company has a market cap of $320.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

