Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Purchases 9,657 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 37,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,648,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,405,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $465.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

