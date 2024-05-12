KLA Co. (KLAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

KLA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. KLA has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $28.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $718.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. KLA has a twelve month low of $381.82 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.26.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

