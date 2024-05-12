KLA Co. (KLAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
KLA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. KLA has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $28.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.
KLA Stock Performance
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $718.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. KLA has a twelve month low of $381.82 and a twelve month high of $729.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.26.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
