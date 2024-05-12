Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. FBN Securities began coverage on Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Klaviyo Price Performance

NYSE:KVYO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.65. 2,282,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Klaviyo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Klaviyo news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,174,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,396,000 after purchasing an additional 309,864 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,042,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,833,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,351,000 after acquiring an additional 673,929 shares during the period. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 291.3% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

