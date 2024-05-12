Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KGS. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Shares of KGS stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Kodiak Gas Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.45.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 2,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,468.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

