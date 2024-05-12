Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,900 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMD opened at $151.92 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.59. The company has a market capitalization of $245.55 billion, a PE ratio of 223.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

