Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 199 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth $37,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter worth $39,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 677.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. Bank of America raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average of $84.51. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

