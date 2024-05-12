Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FELG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

FELG opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.11. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

