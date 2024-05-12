Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 3.09% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

FLMX opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.88.

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

