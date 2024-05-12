Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Zoetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

