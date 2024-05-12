Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,698 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,562 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

EXPE stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.52. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.81 and a 52 week high of $160.05. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

